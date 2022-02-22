Chennai: After a sweeping victory in the Urban local civic polls in Tamil Nadu, CM MK Stalin met DMK members at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, where he was received enthusiastically by party workers bursting firecrackers.

In the press conference that followed, the CM said "DMK has won a landslide victory in the urban local elections. I am humbled by this success. The idea is to preserve the trust that people have in us".

He also added,

"This victory should be celebrated quietly, not lavishly. You have to work for the people. If something goes wrong I will take immediate action."

He further said that people who voted for the team should be happy and the task of party members is to ensure that people do not regret voting for DMK.

"We have captured the Kongu region which was the stronghold of the AIADMK. ”

During the event, DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, Deputy General Secretary A. Rasa, Ministers Sekarbabu, Rajakannanpan, Organizational Secretary R.S. Bharathi, Minister Udayanithi Stalin, Minister Dayanidhi Maran, party headquarters secretaries Poochi Murugan, Port Kazha, Mylapore legislator T. Velu were present.

