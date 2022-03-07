Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to intervene and ensure that students who had to leave war-torn Ukraine are able to continue their studies in India. Stalin also offered "unstinted support" from the Tamil Nadu government in this regard.

In his letter to PM Modi, the Tamil Nadu CM requested that affected Indian students get to continue their studies in medical colleges in India. While acknowledging the efforts taken by the central government in bringing back thousands of students, Stalin sought to draw to the PM's attention, the emerging vital need to address the "uncertain future" being faced by these students. He said that it will take a long time for normalcy to return in Ukraine's colleges, even after the cessation of hostilities.

Keeping that in mind, TN CM asked the PM that he urgently intervene and take up the issue with National Medical Commission and relevant Ministries. The CM suggested that they be directed by the PM to immediately find a solution for students, whose education and future have been affected. The CM also assured the full support of his government to the Union government in this regard.

READ: PM Modi speaks to Putin, urges him to hold direct talks with Zelenskyy