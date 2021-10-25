Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): A 30-year-old male elephant was found dead within the limits of the Poluvampatti Forest range in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The elephant carcass was spotted by the field officials on patrol who later informed the higher officials. After the incident, the forest officials led by the district forest officer Ashok Kumar went to the spot and carried out a detailed investigation. The team was also accompanied by the veterinarians.

The probe revealed that the victim was a 30-year-old male elephant with the tusks missing.

The district forest officer and the assistant forest ranger declined to comment on the incident. It is suspected that the poachers may have infiltrated the area and killed the elephant for ivory, as it is located in the foothills of Velliangiri near the forest in Kerala.

The Poluvampatti Wildlife Sanctuary is home to a large number of elephants in the foothills of the Western Ghats. Due to the current migration season, a large number of elephants from the Kerala forest have camped in this area.

