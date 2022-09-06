Tirunelveli: An electricity pole in the middle of a tarred road in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu is causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters and motorists who question the authorities for the same

While the road was recently macadamized, the electricity pole was not moved. In a video clip from the spot, motorists can be seen carefully driving on the stretch to ensure they do not meet an accident.

On the other hand, preparations are underway to give a facelift to city roads as Chief Minister Stalin is likely to visit Tirunelveli on September 8 to participate in several events. Workers from Tirunelveli municipal corporation have been pressed into service to carry out repair works of the city roads on a war-footing basis.

People of the area complained to officials but nothing happened. On the other hand, the municipal corporation officials have given assurance that the pole will be shifted soon.