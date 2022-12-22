Thirupattur (Tamil Nadu): A sixty year old widow was left shocked when Government officials served a tax evasion notice on her for over Rs. 8 Crore in Tamil Nadu. Gulzar belonging to Periyankuppam near Ambur was left with no choice but to complain to the police, urging them to nab the culprit who misused her documents to run a company.

Gulzar is widowed and has a son and a daughter. Her son is Divyang and her daughter is a heart patient. All three of them are living in a rented house. In this situation, on December 19, two female government officials from Chennai came to the house of old woman Gulzar. They told Gulzar, "You have run a company called IS Enterprise in Sanrorkuppam area and have evaded Rs 8 crores of tax in it".

They have also sent a letter saying that they should pay the tax immediately and if they fail to pay, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 per day. Due to this, Gulzar tried to commit suicide. After this, the youth of the area came to the rescue of the old lady.

Later, they filed a complaint at the Ambur Rural Police Station asking that action should be taken against the tax evader who ran a fake company using her documents. Also, many people have received letters asking them to pay GST tax in the surrounding villages of Ambur and Vaniyambadi. The social activists have demanded that the district police department should take immediate action in this regard.