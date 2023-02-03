Erode (Tamil Nadu): Former Union Minister of State E V K S Elangovan filed his nomination as Congress candidate for the upcoming Erode (East) Assembly bypoll on Friday. The bypoll was necessitated after Elangovan's son E Thirumahan Everaa, the sitting legislator, died last month aged 46 following an illness. The Congress leader filed the nomination before Returning Officer N Sivakumar.

Talking to media persons later, Elangovan said he is confident of victory and lauded the performance of the Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister M K Stalin. He spoke extensively about the developmental works being implemented in Erode by Minister for Urban Development and Housing S Muthusamy.

"After winning (the bypoll), I would give importance for solving traffic congestion and other problems in Erode. Pollution woes will also be given importance," Elangovan stated.

Two days ago, AIADMK faction leaders K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam announced their respective candidates - K S Thennarasu and Senthil Murugan - for the bypoll. Both the groups are contending for the party's Two Leaves symbol. The BJP has not made its stance clear on whether it will contest the bypoll. The byelection is scheduled to be held on February 27 and counting will take place on March 2. (PTI)