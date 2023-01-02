Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): A drunken man died of snake bite after holding a Russell's Viper by his hands during New Year celebrations. The deceased identified as Manikandan alias Appu was a laundry worker from the Subarayan Nagar area of ​​Tirupathitripuliyur in Cuddalore District.

Manikandan, in an inebriated condition, caught the snake and held it up high with his hands. He showed the snake to his friends calling it a New Year's gift. In the process, Manikandan got bitten by the snake on his hands. Within minutes, Manikandan collapsed and was rushed to Cuddalore Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

His friends brought the snake to the hospital to help in giving suitable antivenom to Manikandan. The doctors identified it as a Russell's viper, a highly venomous terrestrial snake.

Meanwhile, Kapilan, a friend of Manikandan, also got bitten by the snake when he was bringing it along to show to the doctors. He is currently under treatment at the Cuddalore government hospital. This incident took place on December 31.