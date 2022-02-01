Chennai: Kauvery Hospital announced the success of a rare Kidney Transplantation performed on a 19-year-old boy in Chennai on Tuesday. The patient was diagnosed with permanent kidney failure, an end-stage renal failure.

Speaking about the patient, Dr. R Balasubramaniyam, Chief Nephrologist, said, “The boy’s kidney was completely incapable of functioning and had to be transplanted as soon as possible. We found his mother as a potential donor. Ideally, a Kidney Transplant requires the blood groups to match, as one blood group has antibodies against the other blood group."

Explaining further about the case, he said “The patient’s blood group was B which should normally have antibodies against his mother’s blood group AB. However, the test results surprised us as we found that the boy’s blood group was completely compatible and did not have any antibodies against the donor blood group.”

“The results of our tests made it clear that the mother’s blood group, when subtyped, was A2B and this was the reason for the compatibility of the blood groups. This is because the A2 subtype does not elicit any kind of antibody reactions in a B Group Individual.

The second surprising factor, the doctor said, was that the boy and his mother matched 100 per cent on tissue typing. Tissue typing is a test that identifies a genetic background of an individual. "There are two sets of three Antigens (A, B & DR) and each set is derived from one parent. The child will have three antigens (one A, one B and one DR) from each parent. However, in this case, all six antigens were matching between the mother and boy thereby reducing the chances of organ rejection.” added Dr. R Balasubramaniyam.

Genetic matching, he said, is important for the acceptance of an organ without getting rejected by the recipient’s immune system. The reason being, both the father and mother of the patient were close relatives and they shared three common antigens, he added. Commenting on the success of the treatment, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director, said, "I congratulate Dr. R. Balasubramaniyam and his team for the intricate diagnosis and treatments provided thus giving a better quality of life to the young boy.”