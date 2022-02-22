Coimbatore: The DMK is on its way to making a clean sweep of the urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu and has even wrested the western region convincingly, which is considered an AIADMK stronghold.

Though DMK won the 2021 Assembly elections and formed government, its arch-rival AIADMK had won all the 10 Assembly seats in Coimbatore region. Moreover, for a long time, western Tamil Nadu is seen as a fortress of the AIADMK. However, initial trends suggest that DMK has nearly clean sweep by securing over 75% of the votes in the region.

Elated with it and the overall performance of the party, DMK workers celebrated the victory by bursting firecrackers, distributing sweets and hailing party chief and CM M K Stalin's leadership.

Ever since forming the government, DMK has been focusing on the western area and the party had appointed Minister V Senthil Balaji, who hails from Karur, as the party in-charge for Coimbatore. Balaji's supporters believe that this led to the turnaround in DMK's prospects in this region.

Notably, the DMK has also won in Thondamuthur town panchayat, the home turf of former AIADMK Minister S P Velumani, considered a heavyweight in the region. After many decades, the ruling party has also captured the Gobichettypalayam municipality, the native of another AIADMK stalwart, KA Sengottaiyan.

Stalin, who had earlier asserted that victory is sure, said that the win in urban civic polls reflected the faith people have in the DMK government.

Out of the total 1,374 wards in corporations, the DMK has so far won 425 and the AIADMK has won 75. In municipalities, of the 3,843 ward member seats, the DMK till now has won 1,832 and the AIADMK 494. In town panchayats, the ruling party emerged victorious in 4,261 seats out of the total 7,621. The AIADMK has got 1,178 town panchayat seats.

The declaration of results is underway and the counting of votes started at 8 AM today. A total of 57,778 candidates were in the fray across the civic bodies.

