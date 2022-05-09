Chennai: Surya Siva, son of DMK Rajya Sabha MP Trichy Siva, joined the BJP yesterday. He joined the saffron party in the presence of state president K Annamalai at Kamalalayam here. "DMK is not the place for hard workers. There is no recognition for my hard work. The BJP will win more seats in the upcoming parliamentary election."

"The state unit chief K Annamalai is doing his best for the party's growth. He appreciates the hard work of workers. I do not want any higher position in the party. It is enough to get recognition only through my hard work," he said. \

On DMK, he said, "There is a cold war going on in DMK and there is a special team for promoting Udhayanithi Stalin. He thanked K Annamalai for taking him into BJP and said, "the whole of DMK will join BJP soon," he added.

