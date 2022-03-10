DMK MP NR Elango's son dies in car accident
DMK MP NR Elango's son dies in car accident
Puducherry: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP N.R. Elango's son Rajesh died in a car accident. He was traveling to Puducherry from Chennai with his friend when their car unexpectedly crashed into a road divider near Kottakuppam.
Rakesh died on the spot while his friend is injured and has been admitted to a private hospital in Puducherry for treatment. The firefighters rushed to the spot and recovered Rakesh's body trapped inside the vehicle and sent it to a government hospital for the autopsy.
Meanwhile, police have started the investigation.
