Puducherry: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP N.R. Elango's son Rajesh died in a car accident. He was traveling to Puducherry from Chennai with his friend when their car unexpectedly crashed into a road divider near Kottakuppam.

Rakesh died on the spot while his friend is injured and has been admitted to a private hospital in Puducherry for treatment. The firefighters rushed to the spot and recovered Rakesh's body trapped inside the vehicle and sent it to a government hospital for the autopsy.

Meanwhile, police have started the investigation.

