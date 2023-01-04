DMK MP Dr S Senthilkumar says he would get an opportunity to defeat the Prime Minister candidate if things go according to his dare.

Dharmapuri: Parliamentarian Dr S Senthilkumar has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from Dharmapuri Lok Sabha seat, responding to reports of the BJP leader's plan to contest from Ramanathapuram constituency as second seat. The Lok Sabha MP said it is his invitation to the PM.

"I learnt from newspapers that Narendra was planning to contest from two seats (this time) and the second seat (he had chosen) is Ramanathapuram," Senthilkumar said welcoming the move and added, "Our alliance partner IUML is capable enough to defeat you. Or, you come to Dharmapuri. The DMK will win hands down."

"Let Modi... errr... (We're) not supposed to use the caste name. Let Narendra come here. Let him contest from Dharmapuri. Whoever the DMK candidate is...(he/she) will defeat (the PM). Whatever you (BJP) do... There is no space for you. We'll wear the (PM's) defeat as a badge of honour. Dharmapuri will be remembered for defeating the Prime Minister candidate," he said.

The DMK Lok Sabha MP from Dharmapuri wondered whether the saffron party's chief K Annamalai has got any guts to run for the Parliament from Dharmapuri. He asked the former Police Officer-turned-politician whether the latter's jurisdictional responsibility covered the entire state. Or not.

"At least, Annamalai are you up for the challenge? You are the party's state chief. Isn't it? I'm strong only in Dharmapuri and its surrounding areas including Krishnagiri. But you are a state leader. Isn't it? If he contests, Annamalai will lose deposit," the lawmaker said.

The PM had won twice from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh since 2014. Modi has never missed an opportunity in reciting a Thirukkural in his opening remarks while his saffron party was busy organising 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' events to position themselves as pro-Tamil.

Odd enough, the PM was talking about how Congress was ousted from power from Tamil Nadu when he was asking for votes in an election rally in the run up to Himachal Pradesh elections. Ironically, the grand old party has been in alliance with the Dravidian majors for decades while the right-wing party had sent its representatives to the Assembly only twice first in 2001 with DMK alliance and to the current House in 2021.