Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLAs in Puducherry reached the Puducherry Assembly on Friday wearing school uniforms on bicycles to protest against the government for not providing uniforms, bicycles and laptops to school students. A video of the same is making rounds on social media. The video shows the DMK MLAs clad in government school uniforms, with ID cards around their necks and bags over their shoulders.

The academic year 2022-2023 in UT schools has been started a long time last year, but the government school students in Puducherry are yet to receive their uniforms. Speaking to the media, the Leader of the Opposition, R Siva, said, "The ruling government has not provided the school students with uniforms, bicycles, and notebooks even after 1.5 years. A good quality lunch is also not being provided to the students. The government is not even providing legislative development funds."

"The G20 meeting should be held every month as 10 roads were constructed for this meeting. Those roads, which were pending for a long time were constructed prior to the meeting," he said. Earlier in January, AIADMK MLAs wearing black shirts reached the Tamil Nadu Assembly as a mark of protest against the DMK government and Speaker Appavu. The AIADMK MLAs condemned the DMK government over law and order while slamming Speaker Muthuvelayudha Perumal Appavu over a row on the seating arrangement for Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.