Chennai: In a shocking incident, a DMK functionary passed away during a party election campaign for the upcoming urban municipal polls in Kancheepuram on Saturday.

As per officials, Santhanam, 67, a local DMK functionary from Kancheepuram fainted after a heart attack during the rally which was led by Lok Sabha MP TR Balu. The party men called 108 emergency ambulances immediately and provided him first aid after which he was carried to the hospital but he died on the way to the hospital, added the officials. Local party workers said they were saddened by Santhanam's untimely demise.

The election campaign for urban civic body elections scheduled on February 19 in the state has intensified and leading political party leaders have been holding campaign event and rallies on a daily basis.

