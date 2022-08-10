CHENNAI: The plaintiff Jagatheesan was working as a head constable in the Economic Crime Unit of the Tamil Nadu police department. He suffered from a sudden illness in 2009. On examination, it was found that he was suffering from ulcer disease.

After this, Jagatheesan, who wanted to receive Ayurvedic treatment in his hometown, requested medical leave after submitting medical reports. Accepting this, the Superintendent of Police issued an order of his leave.

Also Read: Madras HC allows woman to live with transgender companion

After 976 days of leave, he appeared before a medical board and returned to work. Then he came to know he was dismissed citing that he had taken consecutive leaves without permission.

Jagatheesan filed a case against this in the Madras High Court. Judge SM Subramaniam, who heard the case, said that the dismissal of the petitioner who joined the service after already limiting the leave was not acceptable and canceled the dismissal order.