Chengalpattu (TN): A woman gave birth to a stillborn child here at the Sunambedu government hospital after the nurses performed half of her delivery unassisted by a professional, and later via a video call with the doctor. The incident happened on Monday when Pushpa, the pregnant woman, was due to deliver her child. The villagers are enraged at the death of the child and have staged a protest outside the hospital.

When Pushpa reached the hospital with her husband in the morning, she was asked to go back home and come after she starts experiencing labor pain. Later in the day, when her water broke, she again rushed to the hospital. There were no doctors present at the hospital with Pushpa's condition growing severe by the minute. The nurses therefore decided to perform the surgery on their own, without a doctor's consultation.

As informed by the officials probing the matter, Pushpa's last scan reports mentioned complications in her pregnancy, despite which the nurses took such a dicey decision. The nurses also took another risk by performing a normal delivery, further aggravating the complications. In the middle of the delivery, at around 6 pm, the nurses noticed that the baby was upside down, not in an ideal fetal position for delivery. This sent most of them into a further frenzy and they called a doctor for help.

The doctor thereafter tried to monitor the remaining surgery via a video call, but the nurses failed to execute the instructions properly. They then decided to move the patient to another hospital where doctors are available. However, while being rushed to the Maduranthagam government hospital, Pushpa gave birth to a stillborn child.

As soon as the news spread among the villagers of Sunambedu, they gathered in front of the hospital and protested seeking action against the doctor and nurses. The Police and Health Department officials who visited the hospital assured the villagers that action would be taken against the culprits after a proper investigation.