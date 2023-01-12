Tambaram(Tamil Nadu): In a first Tambaram Municipal Police Department in Chennai has installed an automatic external defibrillator device to save the victims of road accidents. The device has been installed near the Cholinganallur Signal under the Semmancheri Police Station area in collaboration with private charitable organizations.

The device is said to be of great help in providing first aid to those suffering from breathlessness in road accidents or heart attacks. This tool is so far available only at Chennai Airport and major railway stations in Chennai.

Also read: Revive Sethu Samudram project: TN Assembly unanimously urges Centre

This is the first time that this device has been installed on the road in Tamil Nadu. When an accident victim has only a 30 per cent chance of survival, treatment with this device is said to increase the survival rate to 80 per cent, and is said to have been imported from USA.

Charity organizations have said that they will work with the police to set up this device on Tamilnadu highways. During an event held for the installation of the life-saving device a unique effort to raise awareness on road safety was undertaken on the Chozhinganallur road by a person dressed as a Hindu god Yemaneswar for those who do not obey the road rules. Additional Commissioner Kamini and Deputy Commissioner Kumar of the Tambaram Police Department attended the event.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses the life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias of ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia, and is able to treat them through defibrillation, the application of electricity which stops the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to re-establish an effective rhythm.