Chennai: Days before the release of the blockbuster 'Kaala', Rajinikanth did the opposite of what he had played in the movie. In the film set in Dharavi, he leads the struggle of the underdogs against the high and mighty as well as the facade of development. But, he changed the script and denounced protests as anti-development after visiting the injured in the police firing at the hospital in the coastal town of Thoothukudi. Now, with the past catching him up, he has received support from the BJP.

“There is nothing wrong in what Rajinikanth has said. We condemn the Commission pulling up Rajinikanth for his remarks, which is uncalled for. It is character assassination,” fumed Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai.

With its findings pinning the blame for the unprovoked firing on the top police and the executive, the retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission had slammed the actor for making baseless allegations.

Rajinikanth, who initially said that it was a total failure of the state machinery, especially the intelligence, and that the cops have exceeded their limits, changed after landing in Thoothukudi, eight days after the violence. “Anti-social elements have managed to infiltrate the protest march and it was they who had attacked the police, damaged the collectorate building, and set fire to Sterlite staff quarters, resulting in the police firing. Protest for everything would turn Tamil Nadu into a graveyard,” he had told the media, inviting strong rebuke from various sections. His residence was given police protection as well.

Earlier, when he inquired about a bedridden youth at the hospital, the latter mocked the actor asking 'who he was and the video of the interaction had gone viral.

The commission had summoned the film icon and he filed an affidavit on being granted exemption from personal appearance. In its report, the panel said, “A popular actor of the stature of Rajinikanth is not expected to act at the spur of the moment. When he makes a statement to which the gullible public attaches significance, he is to be sure of the source of information. He has made a statement of far-reaching consequences and he will do well to verify … Arbitrary, capricious, and whimsical statements trotted out by celebrities have a tendency to mislead the public... The celebrities should act with restraint and with a sense of responsibility.” It further added that “he does not have any material to form the basis of his comments.”

Countering the commission, Annamalai asked, “From Thirumavalavan (VCK president and MP) to Seeman (of Naam Thamizhar Katchi) to Kanimozhi, MP, and MK Stalin make comments. For the Hathras rape incident, Kanimozhi was quick to react without waiting for the police report. Can they be hauled up for what they have said?” “Similarly, Rajinikanth can't be singled out. It sets a wrong precedent. Rajinikanth had not said anything like Stalin when he was in the opposition,” he argued.

Then, blaming the panel, the state BJP chief said, “The report has failed to unravel the truth but has recommended action against many officials which is not acceptable. Only the guilty should be punished.”

Annamalai also defended former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami saying, “There is nothing wrong in EPS having said that he came to know of the police firing only through the media. Claiming that EPS had lied is not correct. Also, it needs to be understood that the police firing in itself was not wrong, but the manner in which it was carried out was wrong. Mount police firing on protestors or innocents is unacceptable. Proper protocol of tear gas shells and rubber bullets have been given up.”

The police firing took place when the residents and protestors in thousands, belonging to various political parties and outfits, took out a march to the collectorate to press for the closure of the copper smelter plant of Sterlite, on the ground that it was polluter. The march was to mark the 100 days of protest. With violence erupting even before the march could reach the collectorate, police fired on the people. The firing was carried out the next day as well and the toll rose to 16, including 17-year-old Snowlin Jackson. More than 100 people were injured. Following this, the Sterlite plant was shut down and sealed.