Chennai: Former MLA and comedy actor S V Shekar, who unconditionally apologized for posting derogatory remarks about female journalists on social media, told the Chennai High Court that he was not ashamed to apologize for the mistake he had made.

Last April 2018, Banwarilal Purohit, the then Governor of Tamil Nadu, got into a controversy by tapping the cheek of a female journalist at a press conference. It also drew condemnation from many quarters. Meanwhile, the female journalist, angered by the governor's action, condemned the incident on her Twitter page. The governor apologized, explaining that he had "slapped her on the cheek like a granddaughter" and apologized.

The issue has been the subject of much debate among journalists and political parties. In the midst of the commotion, actor and BJP leader S V Shekar had posted in a derogatory manner about women working in the field of journalism. It caused a great deal of controversy. A complaint was lodged against Sekar.

Following this, S V Shekar filed a petition in the Chennai High Court seeking quashing of the case registered against him. Earlier during the hearing of the case, SV Shekar said that he had deleted the message posted on the social networking site and apologized to the person concerned.

The case came up for hearing again today (April 8). In a statement on behalf of Shekar, he said, "An American Tamil man shared a comment posted on Facebook without reading it and he is not ashamed to apologize for his mistake." SV Shekar said he was seeking an unconditional apology. The judge agreed and adjourned the case to April 18. As well as ordered to file separate affidavits in the cases.