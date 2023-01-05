Chennai: Unfazed about the backlash, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi appears to revel in his strident criticism of the dominant Dravidian political narrative in the state. In a fresh bout of confrontation, he faulted the Dravidian ideology of landing the state into regressive politics, which resulted in the DMK mounting a scathing attack on him and taunting him as the mouthpiece of the RSS.

Felicitating the volunteers of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS), Ravi, on Wednesday said the month-long jamboree organised by the union government was a powerful beginning to break the false narratives created and perpetuated in Tamil Nadu. “In Tamil Nadu a different type of narrative has been created. Unfortunately, there is a regressive politics that we are Dravidian and not part of Bharat.

To everything applicable to the whole country, Tamil Nadu will say no. It has become a habit, reinforced by all sections including academia,” he said, adding that the academic theses furthering this view are not only false but fictional. Further, bemoaning that people have been fed on this very poor literature, he said the perpetuation of this falsehood had to be broken so that the truth – oneness of Bharat – prevails.

The Governor's outburst against Dravidian discourse is seen as a response to Chief Minister MK Stalin's recent speech at the Indian History Congress in the city wherein he said that the greatest danger engulfing the country is the distortion of history. “The need of the hour is to discard myth-making touted as history and write people-oriented history with scientific temper,” the Chief Minister had said, recalling the contributions of left historians DD Kosambi, Romila Thapar and Irfan Habib among others.

When the Raj Bhavan is under criticism for adopting a confrontational approach towards the elected government and acting unilaterally in the appointment of a few Vice Chancellors and sitting over many Bills passed by the assembly, Ravi's frequent debunking of the Dravidian narrative makes the fight not only administrative but political as well.

Not surprisingly, DMK parliamentary party leader and former Union Minister, TR Baalu, in a stinging rejoinder, said, “The BJP in Tamil Nadu already has a president and does not need one more. The governor should not double up as one. Let him resign and lead the BJP in the state rather than occupying a constitutional post.”

Accusing the Governor of attempting to create confusion and unrest in the state, Baalu, also the DMK treasurer, said “Frequently, he has been harping on topics like Sanatana Dharma, Aryan and Dravidian, Thirukkural (sacred couplets of sangam era poet Thiruvalluvar) and colonialism which are absurd. To sermonise these, he could very well go to Kamalalayam (state BJP headquarters).”

Earlier, the DMK MPs have submitted a memorandum to President Murmu, urging her to recall Ravi for violating constitutional norms and propriety. Joining issue with the Governor, TNCC president KS Alagiri said in a statement, “It has become habitual for governor Ravi to present distorted history as history.

Whether he is a governor bound by the constitution or a spokesperson of the BJP or a trumpeter of the RSS? If he continues to work at cross purposes with the elected government, it will become imperative for secular parties and democratic forces to launch a struggle to remove him from the office of governor.”

Pro-Tamil outfits too were enraged at the governor's remark that Tamil Nadu should be rechristened as Tamilagam since the former denoted it as a separate country. It was a long struggle to get this name from Madras Presidency and Madras State and Sankaralinganar, who undertook a fast unto death to press this demand in 1956, passed away after 76 days.

Communist leader Bhupesh Gupta had supported the demand in parliament. Later, when the DMK came to power in 1968 under the leadership of CN Annadurai, it was christened as Tamil Nadu. According to Tamil activists, it was secured through sacrifice and belittling it is unacceptable.