Tirunelveli: Three daughters of a Tamil couple, who were born and brought up abroad, got married to foreigners as per Tamil culture at Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple located in Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district.

According to sources, the couple Masilamani and Anandi are natives of Sutthamalli village in Tirunelveli district. They have been living in France for the last 30 years. Masilamani is working as a manager at a private restaurant. Their three daughters Gayatri, Keerthika and Narayini have studied and grown up in France and are currently working in private companies.

Recently, they have been in love with men from France. Their parents have no objection to their daughters' choices. However, they wanted to get them married according to Tamil culture at the world-famous Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple. One of the grooms said, "I'm very happy we got married in Tamil culture. It gave me a new feeling."