Chennai: With cyclone Mandous closing in on the northern coast of Tamil Nadu, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for three districts contiguous to Chennai and Puducherry while nine other districts in the hinterland have been given the orange alert. Heavy downpour is expected only from Friday evening hours ahead of the cyclone's landfall off the coastal Mamallapuram.

Even as the pace of the cyclone towards the coast is getting slow, elaborate preparations have been put in place by the state government and the Chennai Corporation to carry out relief and restoration works on a war footing. As a precautionary measure schools and colleges in Chennai have declared a holiday tomorrow. Seven other districts – Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Cuddalore and Villupuram have declared a holiday for educational institutions already in anticipation of the heavy rains.

“Squally winds up to 70 km speed might hit the coast and the interiors on Friday, though its duration might be a short one. Generally, it might be in the range of 50 to 60 km till Saturday morning. Heavy to very heavy rain will occur in Chennai and other northern and western districts of Tamil Nadu,” Regional Meteorological Centre Director S Balachandran told the media earlier in the day.

Maintaining that the system was moving slowly, he added that it will hit the coast near Mamallapuram. The predicted heavy rain from tomorrow evening will not be intermittent but will last till Saturday afternoon and by then, the cyclone would have passed, he said.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), deployed in the state and neighbouring Puducherry, have carried out mock drills. Besides Chennai, the teams have been stationed in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore and Villupuram.

Two teams are in Pudhcerry while another is in Karaikal. Further, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu has also directed the SPs in the cyclone-prone districts to be prepared while volunteers from the fisherfolk have been enlisted for rescue operations with boats.

In Chennai, the Corporation has directed the all field staff to be on duty for 24X7 in shifts for three days and ensured round the clock functioning of the zone-wise control rooms. Apart from setting up 165 relief camps, the civic body has put in place 805 motor pumps to pump out stagnant water in certain low lying areas. Also, 272 tree cutters, 45 bulldozers and 115 tipper lorries have been kept ready to clear tree falls and attend to other emergencies.

According to officials similar arrangements have been made in the vulnerable districts. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea for three days and cyclone warning has been hoisted in the ports and fishing harbours in coastal districts.

Though heavy rain was predicted from Thursday evening itself, the cyclone appears to have spared Chennai and adjoining districts thus far. With intermittent drizzle, the city experienced chill weather and sporadic rainfall in its extended neighbourhood. Mandous, playing hide and seek, is expected to bring in copious rains and not turn truant.