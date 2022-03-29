Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): Three men threatened a woman, sexually assaulted her in front of her boyfriend and 'confiscated' both of their cellphones in a brazen attack that took place in Cuddalore on Monday midnight. Police, who came to know of it from the survivor directly, traced and arrested the three men and an investigation is underway.

Police officials on night patrol found the 21-year-old woman standing alone at a bus stop near the Head Post Office of Cuddalore late on Monday. When the cops approached her, she narrated the entire ordeal. The woman and her boyfriend were talking in the Kammiyampettai area of Cuddalore and no one was in the vicinity. That is when the three men, now identified as Kishore (19), Sathish (19) and Arif (18) approached the couple.

After filming the couple for a while the trio threatened to show the video to others and two men held the boyfriend, while the third one sexually assaulted the woman. Three of them took turns assaulting her. The three accused took the couple's phones after that and threatened consequences if the couple talked about the assault anywhere. Police officials led by Dy Superintendent of Police (Incharge) Arokiyaraj, who were on patrol duty on Monday, immediately started searching the area for the accused.

Cops also took in the boyfriend and questioned him. He claimed he did not know who the three men were. Police searched the area and found the three men who were suspiciously roaming around the area. The boyfriend identified them as the ones who assaulted the woman. Police confiscated the couple's phones from the trio and found that they were from Kuppankulam. They are now being questioned at Thirupaadhiripuliyoor police station by DIG Pandiyan (Villupuram Range) and Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police Sakthi Ganesh.

