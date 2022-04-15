Chennai: Madhumita Baidya is a woman from northeast India who works in Chennai. On Thursday, after work, she went to ECR Sea Shell Avenue area with a friend and the duo sat at a place and started conversing. A patrol officer who chanced upon them allegedly spoke indecently to Madhumita and behaved harshly. As she took her story to Twitter, Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu IPS responded promptly and assured her that appropriate action will be taken against the officer.

Narrating the conversation between her and the patrol officer in the Sea Shell Avenue area, Madhumita Baidya wrote, "With full aggression (he) started behaving with me like I am a terrorist or a criminal." According to her, the most disrespectful thing he told her was "Go and roam in North India after 10 pm".

The patrol officer did not stop there. Narrating her ordeal further, she said, she was only replying to his questions and correcting him about her being from the northeast and not the north when he threatened her to leave if she doesn't want a case filed against her. She pleaded to Tamil Nadu police "Please train them to behave nicely at least. I am not a criminal."

Within hours, Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu himself responded to her tweets from Tamil Nadu Police's account. He regretted the rude and irresponsible behaviour of the officer and promised that "an enquiry and action as seem fit would be taken". This immediate response from Tamil Nadu police brought them accolades from netizens.