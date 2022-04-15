Cop behaves rudely with a northeast woman in Chennai; Tamil Nadu DGP promises 'action'
Chennai: Madhumita Baidya is a woman from northeast India who works in Chennai. On Thursday, after work, she went to ECR Sea Shell Avenue area with a friend and the duo sat at a place and started conversing. A patrol officer who chanced upon them allegedly spoke indecently to Madhumita and behaved harshly. As she took her story to Twitter, Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu IPS responded promptly and assured her that appropriate action will be taken against the officer.
Narrating the conversation between her and the patrol officer in the Sea Shell Avenue area, Madhumita Baidya wrote, "With full aggression (he) started behaving with me like I am a terrorist or a criminal." According to her, the most disrespectful thing he told her was "Go and roam in North India after 10 pm".
Dear @tnpoliceoffl yesterday faced very inappropriate behaviour from the on duty police officer in Sea shell avenue ECR Beach.After office hour my friend and I were sitting there with all decency and manner.We were not aware about the timing of the beach.The on duty police— Madhumita Baidya (@madhumitabaidya) April 14, 2022
The patrol officer did not stop there. Narrating her ordeal further, she said, she was only replying to his questions and correcting him about her being from the northeast and not the north when he threatened her to leave if she doesn't want a case filed against her. She pleaded to Tamil Nadu police "Please train them to behave nicely at least. I am not a criminal."
Police officer came with full aggression and started to misbehave like I’m a terrorist or criminal. The most disrespectful thing he told is “Go and roam in North India after 10 o’clock”.Being a north eastern how come I am being tagged as North Indian???? Is it because I cant— Madhumita Baidya (@madhumitabaidya) April 14, 2022
Within hours, Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu himself responded to her tweets from Tamil Nadu Police's account. He regretted the rude and irresponsible behaviour of the officer and promised that "an enquiry and action as seem fit would be taken". This immediate response from Tamil Nadu police brought them accolades from netizens.