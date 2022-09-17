Madurai (TN): A National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Tamil Nadu's Madurai has filed a petition in the Madras High Court stating that her Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheet has a flaw.

In her petition, the student said, "I have completed my 12th grade and attended NEET exam to join medical studies. I have correctly answered 141 questions out of 200 questions. By that, I have scored 564 out of 720. But in the NEET result released on September 7, I was given only 114 marks and by percentage, it was mentioned 48.8%."

"I think there is a flaw in this. So, I need to submit my NEET OMR sheet for re-evaluation. My old marks should be cancelled and the NTA should be ordered to release the new mark sheet," the petition, which appeared in front of Justice Bhavani Subbarayan, stated.

"There is a situation where the NEET exam result is important for the girl to pursue her goal. So by considering that, the Court has accepted her request," the Judge said. "The girl can probe her exam OMR sheet, and the exam agency should make the arrangements for that," the judge added.