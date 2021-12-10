Kanyakumari: The driver Nelson (45) and conductor Jayadas (44) of a government bus in Nagercoil district have been suspended by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) on charges of forcing a Narikurava family to alight from the bus.

A visually challenged man, a woman and a child were forced to get down from a government bus at Vadacherry Bus Stand in Nagercoil. A video of the same in which the child was crying was circulated on the internet. Subsequently, TNSTC has taken departmental action against the crew.

The hapless people had boarded the bus at Vadasery bus station. After the bus left the bus station, they were forcefully made to disembark from the bus and their belongings were thrown out. The child was seen crying inconsolably. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Following this, an inquiry was conducted, and TNSTC Nagercoil Region General Manager Arvind, in a press release, stated that the driver of the bus C Nelson and conductor CA Jayadhass were placed under suspension for acting in an irresponsible manner and bringing disrepute to the government.

Likewise, few days ago, a video of a woman selling fish in Kanyakumari being dropped off by a government bus went viral.

