Villupuram (Tamil Nadu) : A cash-starved college youth's attempt to give a costly Valentine's gift to his girlfriend turned into a misadventure leading to his arrest. Arvind Kumar tried to steal a goat to sell it and buy Valentine's gift with that money. But the owner of the goat raised an alarm and alerted neighbours who caught the youth who tried to speed off with the stolen goat on his two-wheeler.

The Police arrested Arvind along with his friend who was helping him in this theft. The incident took place on the eve of Valentine's Day. It is customary for loving couples to exchange gifts on February 14, celebrated across the world as Valentine's Day, In this case, the college youth in his eagerness to please his girlfriend has been caught in the act of theft.

The Villupuram police said that the complainant was one Renuka who belongs to Peerangimedu Malayarasan Kuppa near Senchi in Villupuram district. She rears goats in a shed behind her house. Two youths came to the vicinity of her house, snatched the goat and sped off on a two-wheeler. Renuka started screaming when she heard the sound of goats bleating.

Hearing Renuka's screams, the people nearby surrounded the youth. Then they beat him and handed him over to the police. On investigation, it was revealed that the arrested were college student Arvind Kumar (20) and his friend Mohan (20). Arvind Kumar is in love with a young lady. As he did not have money to buy a gift for his girlfriend on Valentine's Day, he planned to buy a gift for his girlfriend by stealing a goat and selling it, police said.