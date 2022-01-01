Coimbatore: The Coimbatore police on Saturday registered an FIR against some RSS workers for manhandling a senior police officer during a scuffle that broke out at a private school in the city.

The police on Thursday had arrested several activists including leaders of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), who had staged a demonstration against the RSS camp inside the school at Villankurichi.

Police had said that the activists turned violent outside the school where a one-week orientation programme "Prathamik Shiksha Varg" for RSS lower-level cadre was being conducted from December 24-31.

Following Thursday's incident, additional security personnel led by DCP (law and order) T Jayachandran were deployed on the school premises on Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the police personnel were blocked by RSS workers when they marched towards the school. This led to a scuffle between the police and RSS workers who maintained that security personnel should not enter the school premises. The DCP was allegedly manhandled by RSS workers during the scuffle.

Officials said five RSS workers have been identified while efforts are on to identify others.