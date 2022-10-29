Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaisankar seeking his intervention in the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were apprehended by Sri Lanka. In a letter to the Union Minister, Stalin said, "I wish to draw your attention over the arrest of seven Tamil Nadu fishermen, along with their mechanised fishing boats bearing registration Number IND-TN-10-MM-365 on 27-10-2022 by the Sri Lankan Navy."

"Furthermore, 98 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen are in the custody of Sri Lanka and this has affected the livelihood of the poor fishermen. Therefore, I would like to reiterate my earlier suggestion that strong and coordinated steps be initiated to ensure that Indian fishermen do not face constant threats across the bay. I also request that necessary steps may be taken urgently to secure the release of the apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats", CM added. Stalin also said, "The Government of Tamil Nadu is committed to protecting the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen. The infringement of the traditional rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay area is a continuous threat to the safety of Indian fishermen."