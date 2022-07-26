Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) : A Class 12 girl reportedly died by suicide in Tiruvallur district in her hostel room attached to a government-aided school, police officials said. The girl's body was taken to the Tiruvallur government medical college and hospital for postmortem. Police claim she reportedly took the extreme step during the wee hours of Monday. The incident led to protests by a few locals and parents near the school premises amid heavy police deployment. In view of this Police personnel deployed outside the hospital where the autopsy of a class 12 student who was found dead inside the hostel in Tiruvallur, was taking place

Police said that her parents were daily wage labourers. The victim was studying in a government aided school in Kilacheri village in the district. On Monday morning, after the girls left for school, the victim had allegedly told her friends that she would come late. However, since she did not return. Anxious about the developments, staff checked on her hostel room and found her hanging from the ceiling, the police said.

The school staff informed the police and the body was sent to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital for Autopsy. After preliminary investigations, police said, there was no suicide note retrieved from the hostel. The staff of the hostel said that the victim did not go home for a month. Her friends said that she was gloomy for the past few months, said a senior police officer. Meanwhile, villagers from her native place staged a protest blocking the bus and vehicles in Tiruttani town of the district.

The case has been registered at Mappedu police station and has been transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID). CB-CID Officials are now enquiring the school staff members and hostel warden in the school campus. Gayathri, cousin sister of the victim and Padaiyappa, cousin brother of the victim said, "We have our own apprehensions on her death and we suspect something hidden behind her death. We won't get the body (before her autopsy) and will not know what really happened to her. She is not the kind of girl who would attempt suicide. She is so innocent with a kind heart."

"Even on the night of July 24, she spoke with family members. She was sounding normal too. There is a mystery behind her death," they said. M Sathapriya, DIG, Kanchipuram city, "We have properly informed family members of the victim at the time we reached the spot. All the members are here from the morning. Till now, we didn't find any letter or evidence. CB-CID has started the investigation."

"To avoid additional problems, we have deployed police protect for the school campus. The truth will be revealed only after investigation," the police official said. Durga, sister in law of the victim, "There is a mystery behind her death. The girl can't opt suicide. She is so innocent. I hope that she will get justice."

On July 13, a 16-year-old girl reportedly died in her hostel premises of a private school in Kallakurichi. The girl's parents suspected foul play while police said she allegedly died by suicide. The protests over the girl's death reportedly turned violent on July 17 when the school was damaged, police and school vehicles were set on fire. Around 52 police officials were also injured in the incident. (ANI)