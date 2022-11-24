Chennai: An alarming complaint of bullying and sexual harassment has surfaced from a Central Government school in Chennai. In a series of tweets, Chinmayi Sripaada, a renowned singer from the city, on Thursday alleged that a class 10 male student was sexually harassed by a group of his classmates.

According to the singer, the victim was taken to the bathroom by the abusers who "made him kneel, forced him to masturbate, tried to sodomize him, beaten him up took a knife to him and asked him to kill himself or threatened to kill him and said they'll push him off the terrace (since there are no cameras) and say it was a suicide."

She further added that the group had "gone on to threaten saying if he reported, they were powerful and connected and can murder the parents and him." Chinmayi claimed the mother "seems to have begged them to let her son go".

"Since the boy is in class 10, she met the boys, fell at their feet (!!!) begged to leave the boy alone & be friends. The bullies said OK - went back to child and made him watch porn, told him they'd like to have sex with the mother, told the boy to watch his parents have sex."

The father, according to the singer, finally went to the cops "who first told him to not 'spoil' the future of the bullying boys and to finish it 'sumoogama'".

"The traumatised boy has been vomiting, has had fever and admitted to the hospital. Is scared of everything and everyone and hates it if anyone even comes close or touches him. I have edited out a lot of details that the father told me; horrifying that teenagers could do this," the singer said in her tweet.

A police complaint has been subsequently lodged into the issue however no official statement on the matter has come either from the school or from the police. This story will be updated if and when any official statement comes.