Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A twenty-six-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable deployed at the Chennai airport shot himself dead with his service rifle inside the restroom at the international departure terminal of Chennai airport on Thursday morning.

According to the reports, the deceased constable, Yashpal, a resident of Rajasthan, had joined CISF in 2017. He was discharging his duties at Chennai airport for the past few months.

The police registered a case in this connection and further investigation is underway. Its, however, not clear as to why the constable took the extreme step.

This is not the first such incident. Earlier also, many CISF personnel have shot themselves dead at the airport.

READ: CISF jawan shoots self with service weapon in Rajasthan