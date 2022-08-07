Chennai: Two persons sustained serious injuries after a giant overhead signboard fell on arterial Mount road here, leading to traffic disruption on the stretch for a few hours, police said. The accident occurred near Kathipara flyover here this afternoon when an MTC bus hit a pole carrying the signboard. However, no casualties were reported.

Passengers of the government bus had a narrow escape after the signboard fell on the vehicle. The windscreen of the bus was completely damaged in the impact, a police official told PTI.

One of the two injured was a motorist heading towards Saidapet while the other was walking along the side of the busy road, he said. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Royapettah. 3 persons have minor injury. They had been First aid only.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver of the government bus while negotiating a curve lost control of the vehicle and hit the pillar carrying the board. Later, essential service workers were called in to remove the signboard using earth movers, they added. (PTI)