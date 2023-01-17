Chennai: A confluence of folk and traditional arts, the revival of the Chennai Sangamam along with the tag 'Namma Ooru Thiruvizha' (our village fest), turned beaches and prominent parks in the city into a stage for performing artistes from across the state. The curtains were down on the cultural extravaganza on Tuesday, with the people of this teeming metro getting an experience of the rural hinterland, where these art forms are still surviving.

The return of the festival after more than a decade indicates that DMK MP and party Deputy General Secretary is getting her due two years after her co-brother, MK Stalin, assumed office as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. When the state government organised the 'Namma Ooru Thiruvizha' without the 'Sangamam' tag last year, murmurs were there that she is being sidelined and her pet project is given a burial. This time around, Sangamam has come with the additional tag and was performed at 18 locations. Music composer Santhosh Narayanan also performed in this edition.

Sangamam was conceived by her to provide exposure to the urban populace about the native art and culture besides giving a big push to the artistes. When it was launched, it brought fresh air to the cultural landscape of Chennai. Unlike the previous editions which were organised by her NGO, Tamil Maiyam (Tamil Centre), and held with the support of corporates, this one is conducted with funds from the state. She is the director of Tamil Maiyam, founded along with the Catholic priest Jegath Gasper.

Also read: Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off Jallikattu at Alanganallur

“The event will get a global reach in promoting the cultural uniqueness of Tamil Nadu and Tamil language. The idea is to showcase the diversity of Tamil culture and the programme is designed to ensure that folk, ghana and classical art can co-exist. We will coordinate with other states if they were to hold similar festivals. We will be happy to support them,” Kanimozhi said ahead of the event. She also assured that suburban areas too will be included from next time onward.

The current edition has captivated Stalin, who inaugurated it, so much that he came to watch it a second time with a few of his cabinet colleagues at the Besant Nagar beach. The cultural programmes included parai attam, silambam, poikkal kuthirai, kalari, karagam, devarattam, silambam, villupattu among others held in the evening. There was also a food festival with a wide variety of snacks and dishes from millet and traditional rice varieties. The remuneration for the artistes has been increased from Rs 2000 to Rs 5000 a day. Sangamam has renewed interest in the traditional performing arts with many from the audience engaging in a conversation with the artistes.

With Kanimozhi's brainchild getting state patronage, Sangamam will expand further to cover the suburbs as well. Already known as a literary personality with two poetry collections, this has helped her acquire a space in the cultural realm.