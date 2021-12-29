Chennai: Chennai Police Department banned New Year celebrations and public gatherings at public places on December 31st night. People are not allowed to gather in Marina, Besant Nagar, and Elliot's beach as well.

DGP Sylendra Babu advised people to follow the government's rules and restrictions.

New year celebrations at Five Star Hotels and Restaurants are allowed until 11 pm and people who are visiting temples, churches or mosques should wear facemask and maintain social distance.

The police will take severe actions against people involved in Bike Stunts and Rash Driving on December 31, says the police department.

