Chennai: Officials from the fire department, on Saturday, rescued people stuck due to floods. Chennai has been dealing with incessant rains because of the northeast monsoon which has led to heavy floods and waterlogging in the city. The meteorological department has said that there will be severe rainfall for three more days.

Notably, Aalandur, Pazhavanthaangal, Airport, Pallavaram, Tambaram, Perungalathoor, Vandaloore, Selaiyur, Chrompettai, and the surrounding regions have been witnessing heavy rainfall. People in the Tambaram region have been stuck in their homes due to floods. Officials from the fire department rescued the people through boats today.

In Irumpuliyur, the region next to Tambaram, severe floods and waterlogging trapped people in their houses. After receiving the information, officials from the fire department arrived in the area with boats and rescued the people. Those rescued have been kept in a private hall and have been provided with food and other necessary items.

