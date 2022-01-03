Chennai: A hearing impaired boy went missing after a car carrying four members of a family was carried away by the flood waters of Cooum river on 2 January.

According to reports, Venugopal, hailing from Ayanambakkam, had crossed Maduravayal causeway along with his wife and two sons, including the missing boy Kumaresan. The 13-year-old is the eldest son of the couple. Reportedly Venugopal was rescued by his son and wife. Officials around the area are still on a search for the boy, who has been swept away in the floods.

The local people complained that there are no barricades set up in the zone and they demanded to increase the security in that zone to avoid such mishaps.

