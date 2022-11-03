Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Inundation of parts of Chennai and other areas in Tamil Nadu coupled with a rapid rise in levels of reservoirs, gates have been lifted to release water from the Puzhal and Chembarambakkam dams, which are among the main sources of drinking water to the city.

Though there was a let up in rain today, facilitating easy movement of vehicular traffic, certain areas in Chennai continued to face inundation. Perambur, Pulianthope, Pantheon Lane, Vadapalani and Saligramam continued to experience water logging. Chief Minister M K Stalin who inspected the state emergency operation centre at Ezhilagam, here, expressed the hope that Chennai would soon be made water logging free.

When his attention was drawn to areas like T Nagar which did not face much inundation during this torrential rain while several other parts saw water logging, the CM said "the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had ruined the whole of Tamil Nadu during its 10 years of rule. It will take years to fix it. But we hope to complete it in one-and-a-half years. "Steps are on to pump out the water from the affected residential areas in north Chennai," He further added.

The Chief Minister, who took stock of the monsoon preparedness, interacted with district collectors and commissioners of the corporation during his inspection. Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru said "Chennai recorded 205.47 mm of rainfall between October 31 and November 2. Water did not stagnate in many areas due to completion of stormwater drain works. Waterlogging is caused in Kolathur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar areas due to excess rainfall."

Nehru further said, "Measures were being taken to drain the water in the inundated areas with high-power motors, he said. Of the 15 subways being maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation, water logging was reported in 3 subways - Ganesapuram, Rangarajapuram and Manickam Nagar."

The heavy downpour in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts caused heavy inflows into the reservoirs, and as a result, 100 cusecs of water was released from Chembarambakkam and Puzhal dams, respectively. The Tiruvallur district administration said the quantum of water to be released would be increased depending upon the inflows into the reservoirs. The authorities have urged the people living in the low lying areas to be on alert.

The water level in Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills, Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai and Chembarambakkam dams, with a combined capacity of 11,757 mcft, are fast filling up due to the northeast monsoon which set in on October 29. They account for a total storage of 6,986 tmcft water with a combined inflow of 3,826 cusecs. (With agency inputs)