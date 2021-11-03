Chennai: Customs department officials have seized a Ganesha statue in a dancing posture from a house in Kanchipuram. The 5.25 feet high statue, weighing 130 kg, was recovered after the Chennai airport customs officials received confidential information that the Ganesha statue was being smuggled from Kanchipuram to sell it abroad.

Customs officials are currently searching for those involved in the smuggling of the 400-years-old statue.

According to the customs officials, this is the largest statue found by the customs officials at the Chennai airport till date.

