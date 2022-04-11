Chennai: A court in Chennai on Monday upheld AIADMK general body's decision to expel VK Sasikala from the party. Sasikala had filed a case in the Chennai City Civil Court against removal from the post of AIADMK General Secretary. The court dismissed her plea following an interlocutory application from AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator K Palaniswami, the party's Legal Wing Joint Secretary A M Babu Murugavel said.

Sasikala was elected General Secretary of the party on February 29, 2016, after the demise of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. However, soon after, Sasikala was arrested in the disproportionate assets case and was lodged in Bengaluru jail. At the AIADMK general body meeting in September 2017, she was removed from the post of the general secretary by convener O. Panneerselvam and co-convener Edappadi Palanisamy.

Sasikala filed a case in the Chennai City Civil Court seeking a declaration of invalidity of the AIADMK General body meeting and quashing the resolution dismissing her. She had also stated in the petition that it was illegal to create the posts of convener and co-convener in the AIADMK. In the petition, Panneer Selvam and Palanichamy mentioned that the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court and the Election Commission of India have accepted that Sasikala was expelled from the party and informed the court that Sasikala was giving 'false information'.

