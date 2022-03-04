Coimbatore: A Tamil Nadu couple was attempted to be kidnapped by the woman's family under the garb of honor killing which had come to the fore on Thursday night. The camera footage caught the entire incident while it was taking place. The passerby on the Avinasi road witnessed the couple being dragged into the car by force.

With terror and anxiety gripping the couple broke down on the road, screamed in public, and begged everyone on the road for help. The couple tied the knot very recently and after that, the harassment of kidnapping and threatening went on.

According to police, Vignesh from Maniyakarapalayam and Sneha from Saravanampatti were recently married. However, Sneha alleged that her family members tried to attack them. She also said they tried to kidnap her. The video footage reveals Vignesh saying that they have knives pointed towards them.

Also Read: Girl's half-burnt body found in village field day after she returns home after elopement: Police

Meanwhile, traffic police came to the spot and interrogated the couples about their problems. Then, the traffic police took the couple and relatives to the Saravanampatti police station.