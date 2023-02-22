Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : A case has been filed against 3,500 BJP leaders and activists for conducting candle light march without proper permission, said the Chennai Police Officials. Tamil Nadu state BJP chief K Annamalai recently led a huge crowd of his party leaders and workers in the march in protest against the policies of the Stalin-led DMK government.

The police case against thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers came amidst the saffron party leaders supporting the AIADMK candidate in the byelections to Erode East assembly constituency. BJP TN chief Annamalai has mounted an all out attack on the Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on the issue of alleged distribution of pressure cookers among voters.

Together with the AIADMK, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded its candidate in the Erode East segment. The high voltage campaigning has caused friction between the ruling DMK and the saffron brigade. Annamalai has also accused the ruling Stalin-government of adopting diversionary tactics instead fulfilling elections assurances to the people of the State. The BJP leader lashed out that to cover up its failures, the ruling DMK leadership was using 'freebies' to lure the voters in the byelection.

The standoff between the DMK and the BJP is growing in recent times. The saffron brigade has been against the dynastic politics. On the other hand, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin was forced to come to the defence of his son, Udhayanidhi, after the latter's induction into the State Cabinet. M K Stalin has also been a vocal critic of the BJP government's policies at the centre.