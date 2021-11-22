Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The seven-member central team, which has arrived in the state capital, has split into two and commenced spot assessment of the damage incurred in the recent rains.

A team led by Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary, National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), Ministry of Home Affairs, is visiting Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts in Tamil Nadu, following which it will leave for Puducherry in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, it will visit Cuddalore and Myladuthurai districts in the morning and Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Tiruchy districts in the afternoon. The state government has directed all the district collectors to provide necessary requirements to the team.

Meanwhile, the other team comprising three members has left for Thoothukudi and will reach Kanyakumari to study the damage. It will return to Chennai on Tuesday and visit Vellore and Ranipet districts.

Both the teams will return to Chennai by Tuesday evening followed by a debriefing at the secretariat on Wednesday morning. The teams will meet senior officers of the state government, including Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Commissioner of Revenue Administration, K. Phanindra Reddy, Revenue Secretary, Kumar Jayant, and other senior officers.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier given a representation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking funds to the tune of Rs 2,629 crore for the relief work.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, K.K Ramachandran said: "We will give a detailed presentation requesting more funds than what was sought from the Union Home minister earlier, as there were further rains leading to more damage. We have already given a presentation to the seven-member central team."

