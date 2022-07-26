Chennai : The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to finalize the policy regarding the protection of transgender and transsexual rights within four weeks.The case related to protection of the rights of the LGBTQIA PLUS community and how to create a vocabulary to refer to this group in the media came up for hearing again today (July 25) before Justice Anand Venkatesh.

The learned Additional Advocate General submitted that the suggested glossary is in the process of finalisation and meetings are held with the Tamil Etymological and Dictionary Project Department and an attempt is being made to simplify the words as much as possible so that it can be used without any difficulty. The learned Additional Advocate General submitted that this process will be completed and the glossary will also be placed before the Chief Minister, for obtaining orders to publish the same in the Government gazette.

The Additional Advocate General seeks for four weeks time to complete this process.As the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules is concerned, the learned Additional Advocate General submitted that the rules are at the verge of being finalised and the rules will be published, within a period of four weeks and reported before this Court.

