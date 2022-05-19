Chennai: A police case was registered at the Chennai Airport Police Station on Thursday after a powerful laser beam struck the pilot of an Indigo Airlines aircraft preparing to land. The incident, which took place in the wee hours on Thursday, saw a Chennai-bound Indigo flight from Colombo with 153 passengers on board avoid the sharp laser obstruction, as the pilot maneuvered the aircraft and landed it safely, avoiding any untoward incident.

Subsequently, the pilot reported the occurrence to Control Room officials, who scanned the light source and noted that it was coming from the Palavanthangal area, located about 2 km away from the airport. A complaint was lodged by Indigo Airlines and Chennai Airport control room officials at the Airport police station. The police have opened a probe into the incident.

Similar incidents took place five years back, with two incidents of laser lights hitting aircrafts from the city's Parangimalai area. Police had arrested two individuals in relation to the occurrences.

