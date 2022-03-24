Chennai: A car registered to Tamil actor Simbu was involved in a car accident last Friday (March 18) night. According to officials, the car, while crossing Teynampet, ran over an old man, a pavement dweller who was trying to cross the road. However, the incident came to light on Tuesday this week. The old man who was undergoing treatment died on Tuesday night. The police arrested the driver on Thursday and launched an investigation into the matter.

Car registered to actor Simbu runs over an old man, driver arrested

Actor Simbu's family, including actor-cum-director T. Rajendar were traveling in their car when the accident took place. According to reports, the car was an Innova and T Rajendar’s driver was driving it when the accident took place. After hitting the old man, T. Rajendar reportedly got out and called the ambulance. He also asked his driver, Selvam, to accompany the victim to the hospital.

During police interrogation, T. Rajendar said the accident took place when he was taking his daughter to the hospital. He was accompanied by his entire family, except for actor Simbu. Rajendar promised to give Rs 30,000 to the old man and he was let go by the police officials. However, when the old man died, the actor-cum driver stopped taking calls. So police have filed a case regarding the old man's death and seized the car.

The case was initially registered under offenses punishable under Section 337 (causing hurt to a person by doing an act rashly and negligently) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way). However, it has now been changed to 304 (A) which means death caused due to negligent driving.