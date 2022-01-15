Trichy (Tamil Nadu): A 30-year bull owner, Meenakshi Sundaram, was gored to death at Periyasuriyur in Trichy district on Saturday morning. The incident took place as Sundaram, a resident of Srirangam was guiding his bull towards the vaadivasal, through which bulls enter the arena. Sundaram sustained injuries on his thighs and was was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Jallikattu event takes place every year on the backdrop of the Pongal festival in the Suriyur. The second day's event was attended by Tamil Nadu School Education minister Anbil Mahesh who encouraged the bull tamers for a fair play and was doling out gifts to the bulls and tamers.

Due to Covid-19 protocol, the number of bull tamers was capped at 300 at the time of registration for the event. The organisers have also made full vaccination as one of the eligibility criteria for the bull tamers to join the sport. As stated, the event was held with stringent COVID-19 safety precautions and a strong security arrangement by the police. An array of sponsors gave away attractive prizes including gold coins, mixers, grinders and cooking vessels to encourage the bull tamers and owners.

