Sivagangai: To promote religious harmony, Pongal was celebrated at St.Anthony church in Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu. As part of the celebrations, cultural games like 'Manju Virattu' were also conducted. One of the participants died after being attacked by a bull on Tuesday.

In the Kandupatti village of SivaGangai district, Pongal celebrations were conducted at St.Anthony church to promote religious harmony. Over 200 bulls were registered to participate in 'ManjuVirattu.' Of them, 145 bulls were selected, after being medically screened.

The game started at 11 am on January 18, with a huge crowd gathered to watch the game. Malaichamy from Paganeri village, who apparently came to watch the game, was attacked by the bull. He was rushed to the hospital and despite the treatment, he died.

According to Dr.Jagan Mohan, a surgeon at Sivagangai Government Medical College Hospital, ‘Malaichamy of Paganeri, who was brought in after being attacked by the bull, died. In addition, a total of 54 people are being treated for serious injuries sustained during 'Manju Virattu'.

