Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the booster dose vaccination camp for frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities on Monday. As the number of Covid cases is increasing in the country, the Centre approved the booster dose for the age group.

According to the state health department, nearly 36 lakh people are eligible for booster dose vaccination. Among them, 9.78 lakh are frontline staff, 5.65 lakh are health workers and 20.3 lakh are people over 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

Those who have been vaccinated twice and are past 35 weeks or nine months are eligible for the booster dose. The booster dose vaccination camp is being implemented across Tamil Nadu Monday.

