Madurai (Tamil Nadu) : As the streets and nooks across the country stood decked up during the Navratri celebrations, the Bommai Golu dolls in Madurai featured political leaders and social reformers. These dolls included leaders like late President APJ Abdul Kalam, BR Ambedkar, EV Ramasamy Periyar and many more.

As per south Indian legends, Navratri celebrations are incomplete without 'Golu' dolls. These dolls, decorated with numerous colours, depict the age-old tradition of celebrating the festival by displaying an event from mythological stories. The dolls also included the depiction of social media platforms, regional lores and tales also constituted the dolls as the markets were filled with happy customers.

Navratri, which is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine avatars - Navdurga, commenced on September 26 and will end on October 5. Navratri celebrates the killing of the demon Mahishasura and the victory of good over evil. Devotees worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga during the nine-day Navratri festival, seeking their blessings. Each day of Navratri is associated with an incarnation of the goddess.

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram killed Ravana on this day. The festival is celebrated in full swing across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath. In some regions, the celebration--also known as Vijayadashami--celebrates Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

Dussehra is observed on the day Dashami Tithi (tenth date) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Ashwin month falls during the Aparahan Kaal. This year Dussehra falls on October 5. (ANI)